EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the upcoming sitting of the legislature will focus on health care and a plan to double the number of surgeries done in private facilities.
Kenney says the aim is to boost the number of private operations to 30 per cent from 15 per cent over two years, but notes they would all be paid for by the public health-care system.
He says the COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated existing inefficiencies and drawbacks in the health system, including Alberta having the fewest number of intensive care beds per capita of all the provinces.
Kenney's comments come as his United Conservative government started a new session with a throne speech read by Lt. Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Lakhani says the province will be introducing a natural gas consumer rebate program to help Albertans cope with rising utility costs.
The government will also bring in the 2022 budget on Thursday, and it's expected to bring better news than past years given soaring oil and gas revenues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.
