EDMONTON - The Alberta government is boosting spending to help those experiencing homelessness, a population that has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Jason Kenney announced today $21.5 million in funding to address homelessness and domestic violence, as well as for isolation spaces for people infected with COVID-19.
About $13 million of the money wouldaid 14 shelters to expand space and provide meals, showers, laundry services and access to addictions and mental health services.
Another $6.5 million is to be used to open about 285 isolation spaces in 10 communities, and $2 million would support emergency women's shelters.
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says the funding will help to prevent people from sleeping in the streets as colder temperatures threaten their safety.
The funding is to be in place until March, and Kenney says long-term solutions need to be explored.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.
