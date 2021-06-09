EDMONTON - Alberta's government has announced plans to improve access to overdose reversal kits and to create medical detox beds as opioid-related calls spike in the province.
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan says the government is providing $1.5 million for nasally administered Naloxone kits as a part of a one-year pilot program in Edmonton.
Luan says officials will also evaluate the impact and benefits of distributing take-home Naloxone kits.
He also announced that the province will open 35 detox beds over the next three years.
That will cost an additional $2.1 million.
Luan says the funding is a part of the province's effort to transition into a recovery-oriented system to treat its opioid crisis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.
