CALGARY - Alberta government says it is to cap post-secondary tuition increases at two per cent starting next year to help students with increased cost of living.
The tuition increase cap was one of several measures announced today by the province.
Minister of Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says proposed legislation would bring a permanent change to cap tuition fees.
He says other measures include lowering interest rates on student loans to prime rate set by banks.
The grace period for interest-free loans would increased to 12 months from the existing six-month period.
Nicolaides also announced additional funding of $255 per month for the Alberta student grant and increased thresholds for the repayment assistance plan to $40,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.
