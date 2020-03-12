EDMONTON - Alberta's chief medical officer is urging all events with more than 250 people be cancelled to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says schools and daycares can stay open for now, as long as they ensure there aren't 250 or more in the same room at any time.
The recommended ban does not extend to places of worship, grocery stores, airports or shopping centres.
The new measures were announced as the province said it has four more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 23.
The new cases include a two-year-old from Calgary who returned home from a Florida trip and attended a local daycare before testing positive this week.
The child is expected to make a full recovery and the daycare has been temporarily closed.
The other three are adults from Calgary, including a woman in her 70s.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020
