EDMONTON - More than 800 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter asking the government to delay its proposed health-care restructuring while the province responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes, which are to take effect Wednesday, include cancelling a master agreement with the Alberta Medical Association. The association has said that will mean the province can raise or lower doctors' billing fees without consultation.
The doctors say in the letter that those changes could have a detrimental effect on patients and health care.
"COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire in this province," says the letter, which was signed by 846 physicians. "We are a strong and trusted team who require necessary resources to help us put out this fire.
"We oppose this government's implementation of harmful actions targeted towards our public health-care system."
No one from Alberta Health responded to a request for comment Monday, but Health Minister Tyler Shandro has said the government is making changes on multiple fronts to reduce costs and redistribute those savings to improve patient care.
Total physician compensation remains flat at $5.4 billion this budget year, but the medical association has said the changes to fees, particularly involving patients with complex needs, could force some rural and family practices to close.
Dr. Shazma Mithani, who signed and helped to compile the letter, said the health system is already going through an unprecedented time with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our main focus should really be on our patients and caring for our patients, not about these changes that are going to potentially bring instability to our health-care system and our ability to care for our patients," she said in an interview.
Mithani, who works in the emergency departments at both the Royal Alexandra Hospital and Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton, said doctors were concerned about the changes prior to the pandemic.
One of the 11 changes, which was related to how family doctors were paid for in-person visits, was already put on hold by the government earlier this month.
But Mithani noted that the province is still going ahead with the others, which include how both rural physicians and doctors who work in hospitals can bill.
"We don't even know what those changes are going to be yet," she said. "We are going to still, of course, come to work on April 1st and put our patients first but without knowing what resources we have available."
She said there are also concerns about what's known as the good faith claim, which gives people in the most marginalized populations access to public health care — even if they don't have a health card.
"They are no longer going to have funding," said Mithani.
At the Royal Alexandra, which is an inner city hospital, Mithani said she sees a lot of patients who are homeless.
"We will continue to see these patients, because that's our first priority, but we are no longer going to be appropriately resourced to see them anymore."
Doctors have been vocal with their concerns about the changes since the province announced that it was cancelling the agreement.
Mithani said it's even more concerning to have the changes come during a pandemic.
"We will always be there for our patients and we'd like the support of the government to continue to work for our patients," she said. "We'd just like to put things on pause until we can get through this pandemic ... and then we can start talking about how we can continue to improve our health-care system."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020
