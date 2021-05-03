EDMONTON - Alberta teachers, child-care workers and support staff will soon be allowed to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Premier Jason Kenney says, starting Tuesday, the vaccine rollout will be expanded to include the three groups.
Kenney had previously resisted calls from the Alberta Teachers’ Association to give front-line staffers the vaccine, saying the government will follow priorities tied to scientific evidence rather than "arbitrary pressure.”
In recent weeks, thousands of students in grades 7 to 12 in Calgary and Edmonton were sent home to learn online due to COVID-related school staffing pressures, including a lack of teachers.
About 1.6 million Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine, but the province is grappling with almost 23,000 active COVID-19 cases and has the highest daily infection rate in the country.
Kenney has also cancelled the spring sitting of the legislature for the next two weeks to keep politicians and staff safe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.
