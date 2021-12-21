EDMONTON - Alberta is broadening eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots starting immediately.
Premier Jason Kenney says anyone 18 and older can book a third shot provided the second one was more than five months ago.
Kenney says vaccines are the best protection against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
He says there's still a lot to learn about the variant's severity, but it's clear there is an increased risk of transmission.
There were 1,045 Omicron infections in the province on Monday, up from 173 reported on Friday, and more than half the cases reported to date have been in the Calgary zone.
Kenney, along with Health Minster Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, are to deliver an update on the COVID-19 situation later today.
The government is encouraging Albertans to take the first mRNA vaccine available to them for a third dose, given both offer a high level of protection, particularly against severe outcomes.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to Albertans 18 to 29 years old for booster purposes. The province says there is a slightly increased risk of myocarditis in younger Albertans, especially males, if they get a Moderna shot.
Alberta Health notes that people are far more likely to experience myocarditis from COVID-19 infection than from the vaccine.
It's the second time in less than a week that Kenney has expanded the eligibility list. It was expanded last Wednesday to those 50 and older and to all health-care workers.
The government has also been rolling out free rapid-test kits at health centres and pharmacies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.
