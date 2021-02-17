EDMONTON - Alberta is launching the next phase of funding to help keep small and medium-sized businesses solvent during the COVID-19 crisis.
Premier Jason Kenney says an extra $10,000 will be made available per organization.
That is on top of previous grants of no more than $20,000 for a new maximum of $30,000.
It’s part of a new $120-million Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit.
Eligible businesses must have fewer than 500 employees and have seen revenue plunge by at least 60 per cent during the pandemic.
The province hopes to have the program running by April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.
