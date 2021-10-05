Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is facing mounting pressure from parents, teachers and the official Opposition to reinstate contact tracing in schools as COVID-19 spreads rapidly among students.
An advocacy group called Support Our Students says at least 10 per cent of elementary and secondary schools have active outbreaks.
The group has been tracking infections in schools since September. That's when the province ended contact tracing and lifted a requirement for students to isolate after close contact with a positive case.
"What I fail to rationalize is how those in power can go to bed each night, tuck themselves in, knowing that they did absolutely nothing to keep our children safe during this fourth wave," said Krista Li, a mother of two girls in Edmonton.
"We have the Red Cross arriving to our province, the military is showing up, nurses from Newfoundland and Labrador are showing up in our province. This is a sign that things are not going well and, if we know this, why are we not standing up to say, 'We've got to do something for the most vulnerable people, those who cannot be vaccinated' — and that's our children."
Amanda McNaughton, a federal public worker in Calgary and mother of two teenage boys, said the lack of data needed to make decisions has been frustrating.
"Last year, if there was a case in our child's class, we would be told immediately. At least we knew that someone was on top of it," said McNaughton, whose husband has Stage 4 colon cancer.
"This year we don't have that comfort zone. I want to see that the data is being gathered and ... decisions (made) to ensure that nothing is brought home that is going to kill my husband."
Li and McNaughton say they live in a constant state of worry as their children continue attending school.
Edmonton Public Schools on Tuesday passed a motion to request that the Alberta government close all schools for two weeks as part of a "firebreak" lockdown.
"It's a plea for help, ultimately," said the school board's chairwoman, Trisha Estabrooks.
"No one wants to be in this situation. I would argue if the measures of notification, of contact tracing and quarantining close contacts (were put in place), I highly doubt we would be in this situation. It didn't have to be this way."
Premier Jason Kenney and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange were to hold a news conference later today, along with Alberta's health minister, chief medical officer of health and the head of Alberta Health Services.
A spokeswoman for Alberta Health has confirmed the province is not reporting school cases in the same way as last school year.
"Outbreaks in schools could be caused by a number of different respiratory viruses, not just COVID," said Lisa Glover.
"A reporting framework for all respiratory illness outbreaks in schools is expected to be finalized soon."
Glover did not answer questions about when that would be implemented.
The NDP Opposition urged the premier to use the military to do contact tracing in schools. Eight critical care nurses with the Canadian Armed Forces are to help Alberta hospitals that have been overwhelmed with COVID-19.
NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman said many military members who don't have clinical backgrounds could be trained to contact trace.
On Monday, Edmonton Public Schools announced that all employees will have to be fulling vaccinated or provide regular negative tests. Edmonton Catholic Schools followed suit on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
