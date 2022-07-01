SCHULER, Alta. - RCMP in southern Alberta say the driver of a passenger vehicle has died after an apparent head-on collision with a semi that was hauling flammable liquid.
Police say they got a 911 call about the crash Thursday evening on Highway 41 North, just south of the hamlet of Schuler.
They say the fact the semi was hauling flammable liquid caused a significant risk to the public, and they say the road was closed in both directions for several hours to allow for cleanup and further investigation.
Police say the 29-year-old man from Alberta who was the sole occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead the scene.
The 64-year-old semi driver suffered minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.