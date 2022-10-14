PONOKA, Alta. - The wife of an Alberta man who was fatally stabbed in a random attack on the Las Vegas Strip last week is remembering him as a kid at heart.
Brent Hallett had been travelling the world with his wife Carmelita since April 2021 looking for their forever-home.
Carmelita Hallett says her husband loved Disneyland and was a gregarious old soul.
Another person was killed in the attack and six others were wounded by a man wielding a kitchen knife.
The suspect has been taken into custody on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.
Carmelita Hallett says she plans to organize a charity called "Jumpy" in honour of her husband's life and love for animals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.