CALGARY - Alberta's NDP Opposition says the United Conservative Party's latest budget is meant to buy votes ahead of a provincial election scheduled for May.
Speaking to reporters in Calgary — expected to be a key election battleground — NDP Leader Rachel Notley says Premier Danielle Smith cannot be trusted to follow through with budget promises.
Notley criticized Smith's government for not addressing problems in health care and education.
She promised modernization projects and better health care if her party were to win government.
She says an Alberta NDP government would support families by funding health care and education every year and not just in the weeks leading up to an election.
Alberta municipalities, meanwhile, applauded the 2023 provincial budget for allocating funding to health care, education, public safety and other issues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.
