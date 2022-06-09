CALGARY - Alberta Health Services says there will be an independent review into why it took an ambulance 30 minutes to get to an 86-year-old Calgary woman who had been attacked by dogs.
Police and paramedics responded Sunday to the Capitol Hill neighbourhood and found the injured woman who later died.
Mauro Chies, interim president of Alberta Health Services, says the review by someone outside the province will look into the calls to dispatch, ambulance response time and availability of ambulances at the time.
It comes after Premier Jason Kenney said the 30-minute response for the ambulance was not adequate and that the health authority must determine what went wrong to make sure it never happens again.
Alberta Health Services, which runs emergency medical services, has said the initial 911 call was sent to police based on information provided from the scene.
A neighbour who called 911 has told CTV Calgary she asked for an ambulance and did her best to tell the dispatcher what was going on.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.
