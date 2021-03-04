EDMONTON - The lawyer for a pastor accused of holding Sunday services that ignored COVID-19 rules says his client should be released from jail and be free to lead worshippers until his trial.
James Coates with GraceLife Church, west of Edmonton, has been in jail for over two weeks and is appealing his bail conditions.
Coates is charged with violating Alberta's Public Health Act and with breaking a promise to abide by conditions of his bail release, which is a Criminal Code offence.
His lawyer, James Kitchen, told a judge that Coates can't follow a bail condition that forbids him from holding services, because that would violate his conscience by disobeying God.
A Crown lawyer argued that the pastor's release is a danger to the public.
The judge is to make a decision on Friday.
The church has been holding services that officials say break public-health orders on attendance, masking and distancing.
More than 50 people were gathered outside an Edmonton courthouse to pray for Coates during the hearing today.
He is to stand trial in May.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.