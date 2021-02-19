EDMONTON - Premier Jason Kenney says more seniors, along with Albertans in group homes and homeless shelters, will be among the priorities in the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kenney also says all residents in long-term care and designated supportive living facilities have now received two doses of the vaccine.
Residents in those facilities have severe medical issues, such as dementia, and were considered highest risk if they contracted the novel coronavirus.
Those residents and front-line health care workers have been the priority cases in the first round of vaccinations.
Phase 2 is expected to begin sometime in April.
A reduced vaccine shipment from suppliers has been causing delays, but the federal government has said it has been assured by manufacturers that all doses promised for the first quarter of the year will arrive by the end of March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021
