EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to speak by phone with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today to discuss possible help for wildfires raging in the province.
Smith is also scheduled to provide a fire update with emergency officials this afternoon.
About 29,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes in several communities due to more than 100 active fires.
Smith declared a provincial state of emergency on Saturday.
An evacuation order was lifted late Sunday for Edson, a town of about 8,400 people west of Edmonton.
So far this year, wildfires have burned about 380,000 hectares across the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said more than 25,000 hectares have burned across the province so far this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.