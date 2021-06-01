EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and other health officials are to provide an update this afternoon on COVID-19 and the province's vaccine rollout.
The news conference will include Health Minister Tyler Shandro, the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and Dr. Verna Yiu, the chief executive officer of Alberta Health Services.
It comes as Alberta lifts some of its public health restrictions.
Albertans can now book appointments at barber shops, hair salons and other personal wellness services, gather outdoors with up to 10 people and sit on a restaurant patio.
Retail shops can also have 15 per cent maximum customer capacity.
The changes, which were announced last week, are linked to more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and hospitalization numbers dropping.
The next phase of reopening could come as early as June 10, when entertainment venues like movie theatres and casinos would be able to reopen their doors.
That phase is tied to vaccination and hospitalization rates that have already been reached, but the government is waiting two weeks for recent first-dose immunizations to take effect.
