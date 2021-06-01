EDMONTON - Premier Jason Kenney and health officials are to provide an update this afternoon on COVID-19 and Alberta's vaccine rollout.
The news conference will include Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Verna Yiu, chief executive officer of Alberta Health Services.
The province has delivered 2.78 million doses of a vaccine and almost 63 per cent of those eligible – 12 years of age and older – have received at least one shot.
Kenney is also expected to address a decision by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose can be offered either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for the second.
About two million Canadians received the AstraZeneca vaccine before provinces stopped using it for first doses last month over concerns it is potentially linked to a rare but serious blood clotting syndrome.
The national committee says its recommendation takes into account the health risk and the emerging evidence that mixing different types of vaccines is not only safe but may produce a better immune response.
The announcement comes on the same day Alberta lifted more public health restrictions on the first stage of its accelerated plan to return the province to a semblance of normality by early July.
Albertans can now book appointments at barber shops, hair salons and other personal wellness services, gather outdoors with up to 10 people and sit on a restaurant patio.
Retail shops can have 15 per cent maximum customer capacity.
The changes announced last week are linked to more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and hospitalization numbers dropping.
The second phase of reopening could come as early as June 10, when entertainment venues like movie theatres and casinos would be able to reopen their doors.
At that time, restaurants will also be allowed to have diners inside rather than just on the patio. Outdoor social gatherings will be able to have up to 20 people.
The second phase is tied to vaccination and hospitalization rates that have already been reached, but the government is waiting two weeks for recent first-dose immunizations to take effect.
Alberta attained the second phase benchmarks last week when 60 per cent of eligible vaccination recipients received at least one shot and the number of those in hospital for COVID dropped below 500.
The third phase, which would see almost all restrictions lifted, is to occur once 70 per cent of eligible recipients have had a vaccination while hospitalization rates continue to decline.
That is projected to occur in late June or early July.
As of Monday, Alberta had 7,646 active COVID-19 cases. There were 439 people in hospital because of the virus, including 133 in intensive care.
Kenney has said he hopes the summer landscape includes a return to signature festivals, including the Calgary Stampede and K-Days in Edmonton.
The Stampede is aiming for a reduced festival experience from July 9-18, with midway rides and a rodeo, but without the signature chuckwagon races.
However, K-Days announced Tuesday it will not go ahead this summer.
“Rather than having an event simply to have it in 2021, we want to work with our stakeholders and partners on relaunching K-Days in 2022,” Northlands, the K-Days organizer, said in a statement.
“We also recognize that many other signature Edmonton festivals are working towards holding modified versions of their events this summer.
“By taking K-Days off the schedule, it creates more space for these wonderful festivals to start rebuilding.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.
— With files from Mia Rabson in Ottawa
