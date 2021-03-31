EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting Opposition calls to fire his health minister following a failed wage deal with doctors.
Kenney says Tyler Shandro has his full support.
Kenney notes Shandro was trying to get a good-faith deal done to fairly compensate doctors in a province that has faced years of revenue declines.
Doctors rejected a new deal that had been brokered by the Alberta Medical Association and Shandro.
The previous deal was unilaterally torn up by Shandro early last year.
That ignited a public fight with the medical association's 11,000 physicians — all played out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opposition health critic David Shepherd says the vote shows doctors do not trust Shandro and a new face is needed in the health ministry to get a deal done.
