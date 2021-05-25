EDMONTON - Albertans can expect to learn Wednesday how the province plans to slowly ease COVID-19 health restrictions.
Premier Jason Kenney and other ministers are to outline the details at a morning news conference.
The government brought in tougher public health orders three weeks ago that were aimed at tamping down a surge of cases that saw Alberta lead North America in daily infection rates that were threatening to swamp hospitals.
More than 2,000 cases — or more — a day were being reported with more than 700 people in hospital.
The numbers have been declining, but Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical health officer, says there are still more than 12,000 active cases.
She is urging Albertans to continue to get vaccinated so as to join more than 2.5 million in the province who have received at least one shot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.
