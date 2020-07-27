EDMONTON - Alberta's medical officer of health says most of the COVID-19 deaths on the weekend were at a long-term care home in Edmonton and the provincial health service has taken over day-to-day operations.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says five of eight deaths over the last three days were linked to an outbreak at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre.
She says, in all, 12 residents there have died and 47 others are infected along with 14 staff members.
Alberta Health Services took over operations on Friday, a move Hinshaw says was not taken lightly.
The province is reporting 304 new coronavirus cases: 110 on Friday, 103 on Saturday and 91 on Sunday.
There are 1,430 active cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen to 186.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020
