EDMONTON - The Alberta government says the province has a second presumptive case of the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, says the second case is a man in his 40s in the Edmonton area who had travelled on business to Michigan, Illinois and Ohio.
Hinshaw says the man returned to Alberta on Feb. 28 and is currently isolated at his home.
Alberta's first case was announced Thursday — a woman in her 50s from Calgary who is expected to make a full recovery.
Hinshaw says the woman works at ATB Financial, Alberta's Crown-owned bank.
She says ATB has closed two Calgary branches as a precaution.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.
