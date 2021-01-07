EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says current COVID-19 lockdown rules will continue but students will head back to schools on Monday as planned.
The province brought in stricter measures a month ago, including a ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings and sharply reduced capacity in retail stores.
It also restricted restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closed casinos, gyms, recreation centres and hair salons.
Kenney says the rules have helped reduce the number of active cases but it's not enough, so they must stay in place until at least Jan. 21.
The province's chief public health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says the rate of COVID-19 transmission in schools has been low.
Alberta is reporting 968 new infections and 24 additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus, with more than 13,000 active cases and 871 people in hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.