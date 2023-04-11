A United Conservative Party candidate in southern Alberta is being criticized for saying people who have heart failure should take accountability for their own health.
Livingstone-Macleod candidate Chelsae Petrovic told "The Canadian Story Podcast" in February that people have heart attacks because they don't take care of themselves and then make it the health-care system's problem.
Petrovic, who is mayor of Claresholm, south of Calgary, has also been a nurse for more than 12 years.
Premier Danielle Smith says Petrovic has clarified that she could have used better language.
Smith came under fire last year for saying that early-stage cancer is within a person's control.
In late March, UCP Lethbridge West candidate Torry Tanner resigned after claiming in a video that children are exposed to pornography in schools and teachers help them change their gender identity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.
