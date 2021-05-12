WINNIPEG - Manitoba has opened its COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone aged 18 and older.
Johanu Botha, co-lead of the provincial vaccination effort, says things have been moving ahead of schedule due in part to large and steady supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
He says the aim now is to have everyone aged 12 and up get their first dose by June 9.
Second doses will start being available in the second half of May.
Botha says that campaign should take a month or two to complete.
Two more large-scale vaccination sites are to open later his month in Steinbach and Gimli.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021
