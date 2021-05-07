REGINA - The Saskatchewan government says all residents who are 12 and older will be eligible for the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by May 20.
"We plan to offer vaccines within the schools before the end of the school year," Health Minister Paul Merriman said Friday.
The province said health officials and school districts will communicate with parents about in-school vaccination plans, and that children and teenagers will also be able to get vaccinated at clinics and pharmacies.
However, because 12 to 17-year-olds are only approved for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, they would have to go to specific locations.
For adults, the eligible age is set to drop to 32 on Saturday and will go down every second day until May 20, dependent on vaccine delivery. If deliveries are delayed, officials said the schedule would be revised.
Most of a shipment of 31,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine scheduled for next week has arrived early, so the province is already distributing those to clinics, First Nations and pharmacies.
The province plans to expand its pharmacy vaccination pilot rollout as more vaccine doses become available.
On Friday, a total of 10,530 people received shots of COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 491,440.
The province said 69 per cent of those over the age of 40 — and 47 per cent of all Saskatchewan adults — have now received their first dose.
Saskatchewan reported 295 new cases Friday, and one person died.
A total of 174 people were in hospital, including 38 in intensive care.
Officials said they will relax some COVID-19 restrictions in the Regina area on May 17.
They said restaurants and licensed establishments will be able to reopen for in-person dining under the same guidelines as the rest of the province.
Diners will be able to sit in groups of four at a table, and restaurants and bars will have to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and keep a record of every guest.
Officials also reminded people to stay safe this Sunday, which is Mother's Day, by planning virtual celebrations, meeting outside and following the visitation guidelines in long-term care homes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 7, 2021
— By Julia Peterson in Saskatoon.
