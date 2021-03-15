REGINA - The cutoff age for the general population in Saskatchewan to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment continues to fall.
The province says that anyone who is 70 or older can book an appointment for a vaccine.
The cutoff age is much younger in the Northern Administration District, which includes all incorporated villages and hamlets as well as First Nations communities. Anyone 50 and over can now make an appointment.
A drive-thru immunization clinic was also running in Regina on Monday, but it was only for people who are 64. Anyone else was being turned away.
Photos posted on social media showed vehicles were lined up before the clinic's opening time of 8:30 a.m.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced the drive-thru would stay open until 11:30 p.m., several hours longer than the initial plan to close at 7:30 p.m.
The clinic is administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis.
The drive-thru was announced last week as officials warned Regina residents 50 and older to stay home because of concerns that a more infectious COVID-19 variant was spreading in the community.
As of Sunday, about 102,000 vaccinations had been done provincewide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.
