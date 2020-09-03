VANCOUVER - Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says British Columbia is at a precipice when it comes to a potential surge of COVID-19 infections.
But Henry says reducing the number of cases is still within reach as long as people work together and follow public health protocols.
She urged people to avoid activities that are considered high-risk, such as spending time with groups of people that they may not know.
B.C. announced 89 new cases of COVID-19 as well as one additional death today, bringing the province's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,041 and 210 deaths.
Henry's warning comes after Premier John Horgan said the B.C. government will continue to use a "carrot and stick" approach to encouraging people to follow COVID-19 safety measures.
Horgan says officials have been working "overtime" to remind the public that a global health pandemic is ongoing and that the government isn't afraid to use fines if people ignore public health orders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.