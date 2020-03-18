VANCOUVER - Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is declaring a state of emergency in British Columbia to allow for the preservation of supply chains delivering groceries and other essential items.
Farnworth said it will also allow for the delivery of federal, provincial and local resources in a co-ordinated way.
"This is an all-hands on deck approach," Farnworth told a news conference Wednesday.
The move follows Tuesday's declaration of a public health emergency in B.C. over COVID-19.
Declaring a state of emergency gives the provincial government broad and sweeping powers that include controlling or prohibiting travel to and from the province. It also allows the province to procure, fix prices and ration food, medical supplies and other essential products.
It authorizes the province to compel any person to render assistance if they are qualified, however, Farnworth said he does not expect B.C. will have to require retired doctors, for example, to return to work.
"What we're seeing is what we see every time we've had a disaster in this province — people stepping up and coming forward," he said.
"I do not believe I'm going to have to use a power to force people to do what they instinctively know what they need to do."
The state of emergency is initially in effect for 14 days and may be extended or rescinded as necessary.
Farnworth said supply chains are in "good shape" and he expects that will continue.
As the government house leader, Farnworth said he is working to resume the legislature to complete urgent business to expedite the response to COVID-19.
In Vancouver, Mayor Kennedy Stewart is convening a special virtual council meeting on Thursday aimed at getting support for the declaration of a local state of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stewart says the measure would allow the city to take action against people who are hoarding.
It would also let the city act on businesses that have remained open when they should be closed to prevent the spread of the disease.
"I am very concerned that people still are not taking this seriously," Stewart told a news conference on Wednesday.
Pharmacists in British Columbia, meanwhile, are now able to provide medication refills to patients without an updated prescription from a doctor or nurse practitioner.
Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the change earlier this week in an effort to avoid non-essential visits to physicians, freeing them up to focus on halting the spread of COVID-19.
The College of Pharmacists of B.C. says its member can offer refills or emergency supplies of medications, including controlled drugs, such as opioids.
The college advises patients with compromised immune systems or those at an increased risk of the more severe effects of COVID-19 to refill prescriptions now, rather than visit a clinic if they do become ill. But it says in a statement there is no need to stockpile medications because that practice could harm the drug supply while putting others at risk.
— With files from Beth Leighton and Camille Bains in Vancouver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.