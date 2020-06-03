VICTORIA - Health officials in British Columbia are asking people to spread the message of respect and tolerance, not COVID-19 when they gather at any anti-racism protests.
Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say in a joint statement that those who are speaking out against racism after the death of a black man in Minneapolis should keep physical distancing rules in mind.
They say limiting gatherings to 50 people reduces the risk of infection, whether at a grocery store, on a patio or at demonstrations.
Henry and Dix also announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as one more death.
The province now has 214 active cases of the disease, with seven people receiving intensive care.
A total of 166 people have died in B.C. after contracting the novel coronavirus.
Outbreaks are ongoing at six long-term care or assisted-living facilities and public health teams are providing support for seven other community outbreaks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.
