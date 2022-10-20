VANCOUVER - One of two candidates running for the British Columbia NDP leadership has been disqualified, clearing the way for former attorney general David Eby to become premier of the province.
A news release issued on behalf of the party's president says Anjali Appadurai is out of the running for the leadership as a sanction for violating the rules.
A report by NDP chief electoral officer Elizabeth Cull obtained by The Canadian Press concludes Appadurai "engaged in serious improper conduct" by working with third parties for membership drives on her behalf.
The report concludes that the harm from the misconduct can't be remedied with anything short of disqualification of the Appadurai Campaign.
The party says that now that only one approved candidate remains in the race, the CEO is considering moving up the election date and will have more to say on Thursday.
Eby will replace Premier John Horgan, who said he would leave his post for health reasons in December when the leadership vote was scheduled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.