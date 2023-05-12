DUNCAN, B.C. - British Columbia's police watchdog has been deployed to Vancouver Island in relation to an incident captured on video and shared on social media that appears to show police shoot a man.
The Independent Investigations Office says it will release further information about an incident in Duncan, north of Victoria, later today.
The seven-second video shows the moments before an officer opens fire on a man standing behind the open door of a black SUV that appears to have rammed an RCMP vehicle backwards into a ditch.
The video shows the police SUV marked "NC," indicating it belonged to the North Cowichan detachment, in a ditch next to a parking lot where several other police vehicles are parked.
The man appears to be checking something in the back seat of the black SUV, before turning toward one of two approaching officers.
The officer appears to fire a single shot, and the man falls to the ground and begins to turn over before the video ends.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.
