VICTORIA - A plan to streamline the regulatory colleges overseeing health professionals in British Columbia includes broader public access to disciplinary proceedings involving doctors, dentists and others, says Health Minister Adrian Dix.
There are 20 professional colleges in B.C. with more than 120,000 members, including the College of Chiropractors, College of Physicians and Surgeons and the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists.
An all-party committee of the legislature is proposing cutting the number of professional colleges to five.
Dix said Wednesday the changes would simplify the public complaints and professional disciplinary process, while also ensuring professional boards are composed of members appointed on merit and competence.
A public consultation period through an online survey or written feedback on the proposal will end on Jan. 10.
Dix said the proposed changes would create efficiencies.
"We want to improve patient safety and public protection by better supporting health-care professionals and the colleges that regulate them," he said in a statement.
B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick said the proposal would allow colleges to put the public's best interests first.
Green health critic Sonia Furstenau said the change would also help improve patient safety and modernize the way colleges are regulated.
The regulatory colleges ensure their registered health professionals are qualified, competent and are following standards of practice and ethics.
A report by the committee says challenges with the current process require the establishment of a new disciplinary system.
Its aims would be to create a clear separation between the investigation and discipline stages of complaints, it says, adding that transparency would be increased by requiring actions taken to resolve complaints be made public.
The proposed changes would also remove the ability of professionals to negotiate agreements late in the process, it says.
A panel for each discipline hearing would include at least one health professional with clinical competence in the same profession as the registrant facing the complaint and at least one public member, it says.
While B.C. allows colleges to decide how they address sexual abuse and misconduct, the report says Alberta and Ontario have taken specific measures to address the issues, including mandatory cancellation of practice and requiring colleges to pay for victims' counselling.
The committee is seeking feedback to help establish consistency across regulatory colleges in addressing sexual abuse and misconduct, the report says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 27, 2019.
