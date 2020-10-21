VICTORIA - British Columbia health officials are reporting the highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 infections at 203.
In a statement Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are now 1,766 active cases in B.C., including 70 people in hospital.
Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 256.
An outbreak has been declared at the Sandy Cove French-language school in Kelowna, where three people have tested positive.
Henry says an additional 160 people have been told to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms for two weeks.
Cases have also been reported at five care facilities around Metro Vancouver, while outbreaks have been declared over at five other sites.
Fraser Health says outbreaks have been confirmed at three long-term care homes and two assisted-living facilities from White Rock and New Westminster to Langley, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack.
A statement from the health authority says individual staff members have tested positive at Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights, Fort Langley Seniors Community and Sunset Manor, all operated privately, as well as Baillie House, which is operated by Fraser Health.
Enhanced control measures are in place, visits at the five locations are restricted and Fraser Health says staffing at each facility will be maintained to ensure resident care.
The outbreaks come as Fraser Health confirms all cases of COVID-19 have concluded at George Derby Centre in Burnaby, Langley Lodge in Langley, White Rock Seniors Village and two Surrey facilities, Chartwell Crescent Gardens and Harrison West at Elm Village.
B.C. has confirmed 12,057 cases of COVID-19 so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.