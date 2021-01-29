VICTORIA - British Columbia supports the federal government's move to impose new travel restrictions due to COVID-19, Premier John Horgan said Friday.
The decision to limit international travel will help keep British Columbians safe, Horgan said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the premier said the province had no immediate plans to impose travel restrictions requiring anyone entering the province to self-isolate for 14 days.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a news conference on Friday that B.C. has been concerned about the followup on quarantine protocols across the country.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new restrictions aimed at discouraging travel and reducing the spread of more infectious variants of COVID-19.
Trudeau said all returning Canadians will quarantine in an approved hotel for three days at their own expense while they await results of a COVID-19 test taken at the airport.
Horgan said the province trusts the federal government's decision.
"Our government had been calling for mandatory quarantine measures to restrict international travel further. We trust the federal government's efforts to monitor and follow up with these travellers will be vigilant," he said.
A spokesman for the Vancouver Airport Authority said it is in "active discussions" with government partners on the practical details of the new testing requirements for travellers.
"(Vancouver International Airport) provides an essential service to the community, and our focus through the pandemic has been to provide a safe and healthy airport for those who need to travel," the authority said in a statement.
Trudeau also said Friday the government had reached an agreement with airlines to stop flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.