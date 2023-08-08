BANFF, Alta. - The company that runs a popular gondola in the mountain town of Banff, Alta., says the tourist attraction has been shut down due to a power outage caused by a lightning storm.
Some people reported on social media that they were stranded overnight at the top, but it appears people were being helped off Sulfur Mountain this morning.
It's about a 5 1/2-kilometre hike to get down the mountain.
No one from Pursuit, which runs the gondola, could immediately be reached for comment, but the notice on its website says that the gondola will be closed until late this afternoon.
RCMP told CTV Calgary that it had received numerous calls from people who were stuck at the top, and noted Parks Canada and others were helping people get down.
Parks Canada says in a statement that it's working with Pursuit to get visitors down from the summit.
"The safety of those impacted is our top priority," Emma Badgery, a communications officer from the Banff field unit, said in an email.
She referred other questions to Pursuit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.