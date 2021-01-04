CALGARY - Two teenagers accused in the death of a Calgary police officer last week made brief court appearances this morning.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, and 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman were charged with first-degree murder after the officer was killed while attempting a traffic stop on New Year's Eve.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett had pulled over an SUV and was hit and dragged on the road when the vehicle took off.

He died a short time later.

A bail hearing for the 17-year-old alleged driver has been scheduled for Jan. 19.

Abulrahman is next to to appear on Feb. 4 after his lawyer asked for time to review the evidence.

Neither accused appeared in person but was reached by phone.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you