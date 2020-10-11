PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Health officials in Saskatchewan have issued a COVID-19 advisory that includes a business where Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe made a recent campaign announcement.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority on Sunday released a list of locations of possible exposures on multiple dates in several communities, and it includes a lumber business in Prince Albert for five days between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 8 a.m and 5 p.m.
Moe and his team were at the lumber business on one of the dates, Saturday, Oct. 3, when he made a campaign announcement pledging to reduce taxes for small businesses.
The health authority advisory says a person or persons attended the listed locations while they were likely infectious.
It says anyone who was at the locations at the listed times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and should immediately self-isolate and arrange for testing if symptoms develop.
No one from Moe's campaign team could be immediately reached for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.
