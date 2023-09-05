CALGARY - An official for six Calgary daycares closed due to an E. coli outbreak says a deep cleaning of the facilities could take up to a week.
Alberta Health Services said Monday that up to 50 children arrived at hospitals in connection with the outbreak.
Six of the Fueling Brains daycare sites were issued a closure order until issues are resolved.
As well, AHS reported five additional sites that share a central kitchen are also part of the outbreak.
The provincial health delivery agency says 17 lab-confirmed cases have been linked to the outbreak, as well as 12 individuals hospitalized, and up to 50 children presenting to hospital.
In a statement, Lois Garcia, the vice-president of operations for Fueling Brains, said her deepest concerns and empathy are with everyone impacted by the outbreak and that a deep cleaning of the facilities could take anywhere from two days to a week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 5, 2023.
