CALGARY - The city of Calgary has declared a state of local emergency to deal with potential flooding related to heavy rainfall in southern Alberta.
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for between 75 mms and 150 mms of rain by Wednesday morning in parts of Alberta, including Calgary.
Alberta Environment has also issued a flood warning on the Bow River between Banff and Exshaw, and flood watches on the Bow, Elbow and Highwood rivers upstream of Calgary and High River
Calgary has lowered water levels at upstream reservoirs on the Bow and Elbow rivers to make room for potential floodwater.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the state of local emergency will be in effect for 14 days to allow the city to respond to any flooding.
She adds, however, that river levels are significantly lower than they were in 2013 when flooding left at least five people dead and caused billions of dollars in damage across southern Alberta.
"This is out of extreme caution that we are doing this today," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.
