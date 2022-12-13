Calgary police say a death following a fight between two drivers on the weekend was the result of an accidental, self-inflicted injury.
Police say in a statement that there was a physical altercation between two drivers, who did not know each other, after a near collision in the Crescent Heights neighbourhood in northwest Calgary around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say two men got out of their vehicles to exchange words.
They say it's believed one of the drivers, a 21-year-old man, held up a knife and threatened a 35-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police say it's now believed the 21-year-old man also suffered the fatal self-inflicted injury.
They say he attempted to flee, became unconscious and collided with a light post, where he was later discovered dead.
An autopsy was completed Monday and deemed his death non-criminal.
"This is a tragic event that led to devastating consequences over a simple dispute surrounding driving," Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the homicide unit said Tuesday in a news release.
"At a time when we are entering a season of celebration, we now have two families that will be forever impacted by this incident. This is a harsh reminder that a confrontation, especially with weapons, never leads to a positive outcome."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.
