CALGARY - A regular Saturday anti-vaccine, anti-mask protest at a park in a residential area just south of Calgary's downtown has moved to City Hall.
Police say about 1,000 protesters gathered at Central Memorial Park in the Beltline this afternoon before walking along the sidewalks to the municipal building in downtown Calgary.
A man who addressed those gathered at City Hall says the protests will continue until all restrictions related to COVID-19 are gone.
The protests in the Beltline neighbourhood came to a head last weekend when residents and others tried to take back their community and the two groups clashed in what police saw as a public safety issue.
It led to an outcry from residents, a special city council meeting, a letter to the police commission from the mayor and, finally, an emergency injunction by the city yesterday.
Police say on social media that a few dozen protesters were still in Central Memorial Park later Saturday when members of the opposing group showed up, but officers were keeping the two groups apart and also had a large presence at City Hall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 19, 2022.
