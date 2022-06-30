CALGARY - The Calgary Stampede has received more than $10 million from the federal government to help it bounce back after last year's event was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A report to the city this week showed the Stampede had an operating loss of $8.3 million in 2021.
Last year's Stampede ran at half capacity because of COVID-19 public health measures and was cancelled all-together the year before.
Daniel Vandal, the federal minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada, says the money aims to support a full-scale Stampede to deliver the "authentic western experience" this year.
He says it would also help to reignite Alberta's visitor economy.
The 2022 Stampede is set to run from July 8 to 17.
"Festivals large and small were hard hit during the pandemic," Vandal said in a news release. "They are events where families and friends come together, and take in the exciting atmosphere.
"The tourism industry is facing a strong comeback providing quality jobs across the country, showcasing stunning landscapes and offering exciting experiences right here in Alberta."
The federal government also provided about $1.8 million for four other tourism projects in southern Alberta: Charmed Resorts, Cochrane Tourism Association, Heritage Park and Tourism Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.
