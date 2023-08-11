EDMONTON - A 23-year-old man faces several charges after a deadly wrong-way crash on an Edmonton bridge earlier this summer.
Police say a Dodge Ram truck was travelling north in the southbound lanes on Wayne Gretzky Drive early on June 25 when it narrowly missed a police patrol vehicle.
The truck then immediately struck an Audi Q5 that was travelling behind the patrol car.
A 20-year-old female passenger of the Audi was pronounced dead by paramedics, while the vehicle's 31-year-old driver was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.
The driver of the Ram truck was taken to hospital in critical condition after the crash.
Edmonton police have charged Tryton Desjarlais with impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm and other offences.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.
