FOX LAKE, Alta. - Mounties say children are among four people found dead after a house fire in northern Alberta.
The fire happened Saturday in Fox Lake, a remote community northwest of Fort McMurray.
RCMP say two children, a five-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, were initially believed to have been in the home and were treated at a nursing station for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says officers arrived at the scene about 24 minutes after they were notified about the blaze.
But he says the fire had been burning for some time before that, and access to communication in the remote area can be a challenge.
He also says the home is on the west side of the Peace River, across from the town of Fox Lake, and it is difficult to get to at this time of the year.
The river can be crossed by ferry in the summer and by ice road in the winter, but the water is not fully frozen yet, Savinkoff said Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.
