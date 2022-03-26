FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP in British Columbia say two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found safe by police in Ontario.
A news release late Saturday says the four-year-old child and 10-month-old baby from the Fort St. John area were found in Kenora, Ont., little more than three hours after the alert was activated.
The Mounties' had said the children were last seen Thursday morning and that they believed their 23-year-old mother may have been taken against her will, and that their father was a suspect.
Police say they found a vehicle they'd been looking for and all four people in Kenora, noting the mother is also safe.
They say a man has been arrested but add he hasn't been charged.
The BC RCMP says it is working with the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate the alleged abduction.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.
