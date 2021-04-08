VICTORIA - The Canadian Press erroneously reported April 6 that more than 54,000 light-duty electric vehicles were sold in B.C. last year. In fact, more than 54,000 light-duty electric vehicles are now registered in B.C.
Corrective to April 6 story about electric vehicle sales in B.C.
Corrective to April 6 story on electric vehicles
