WINNIPEG - Three more Manitobans have died after COVID-19 outbreaks at two Winnipeg long-term care homes.
Health officials say a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s have died in connection with an outbreak at Parkview Place, while a woman in her 80s at Heritage Lodge has also died.
The province is reporting another big jump in COVID-19 cases, especially in Winnipeg.
Eighty-four news cases are being reported across the province with 64 of them in the provincial capital.
Winnipeg was put under tighter restrictions on Sept. 28 in a bid to stem its rising numbers.
Masks are mandatory in indoor public areas and gatherings are limited to 10 people, indoors and outside.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020
