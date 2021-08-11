CALGARY - Alberta has recorded 501 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest single-day increase since late May.
The new infections reported Wednesday increase Alberta's active case count to 3,769.
Almost 44 per cent of active cases are in the Calgary Zone, followed by about 22 per cent in the Edmonton Zone.
Alberta currently has the highest active case count in all of Canada.
Hospitalizations rose by five to 138 and ICU admissions by two, for a total of 31.
Most testing, tracing and isolation measures have ended in the province, with quarantine requirements lifting for positive cases next Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.
